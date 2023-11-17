CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get CommScope alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $1.69 on Thursday. CommScope has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,682.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,682.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 233,019 shares of company stock worth $400,521. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.