Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Comerica Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

