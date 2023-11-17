Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

