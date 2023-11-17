Clarius Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BKR opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

