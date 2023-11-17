Clarius Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CMI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

