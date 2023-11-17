Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

