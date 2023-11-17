Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after purchasing an additional 201,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,279,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.4 %

VTR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4,469.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,018.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

