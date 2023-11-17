Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,049.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,062.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,219.27. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

