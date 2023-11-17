Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

