Clarius Group LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 858,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,200.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 736,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

