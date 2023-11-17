Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RELX. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.02) to GBX 2,860 ($35.12) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.98) to GBX 2,960 ($36.35) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,170 ($38.93) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

