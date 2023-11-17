Clarius Group LLC Buys 2,399 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.