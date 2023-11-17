Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Ball by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ball by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.