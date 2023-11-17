Citigroup Inc. Has $46.20 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $46,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $160.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

