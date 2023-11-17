Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 134.1% in the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,137,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 559.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

