Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $553.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.44 and a 200-day moving average of $494.19. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $557.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

