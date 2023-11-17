CIBC Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$45.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDI. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 0.6 %

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI opened at C$37.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.41. The company has a market cap of C$545.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$35.40 and a 12 month high of C$50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

