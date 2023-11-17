Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.25

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 711767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chindata Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

