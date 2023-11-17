Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

