Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

