Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after buying an additional 319,440 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 278,050 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.5 %

TRI opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

