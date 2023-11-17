Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after buying an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $155.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

