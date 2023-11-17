Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

