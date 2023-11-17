Charles Youakim Purchases 11,494 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Youakim purchased 11,494 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $117,583.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,226,576 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,872.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

