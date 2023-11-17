Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Emerson Electric worth $278,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

