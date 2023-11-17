Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.