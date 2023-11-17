Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
