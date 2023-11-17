Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 559,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.08 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

