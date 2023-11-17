Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after buying an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,559,000 after buying an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

