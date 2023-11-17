Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $327.31 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

