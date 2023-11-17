CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
