Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,085 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

