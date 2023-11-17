Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,964 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

CALM opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

