Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $15.20

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 951,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 312,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 312,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTN opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

