Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $15.20

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ADTN opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
