Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.