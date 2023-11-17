BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.21 on Friday. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 1,549.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

