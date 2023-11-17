Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$260.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$270.00 to C$260.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$270.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$271.50.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

Shares of BYD opened at C$250.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$242.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$242.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$197.66 and a 52 week high of C$256.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

