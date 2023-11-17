BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) a C$11.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market weight rating on the stock.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TSE:HLF opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.69. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,256.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,100 shares of company stock worth $186,334. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

