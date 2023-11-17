Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blackstone Price Performance
BX opened at $103.72 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
