Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $103.72 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

