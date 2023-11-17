Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 372 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.