Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $225,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $450.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.26. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.