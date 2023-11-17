Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 58,272 shares.The stock last traded at $36.91 and had previously closed at $37.88.

BLTE has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Securities started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth $359,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

