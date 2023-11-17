Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $943.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Barings BDC by 103.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1,692.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 576.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

