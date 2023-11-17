Bank of Hawaii Takes $576,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

