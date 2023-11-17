Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,735 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VXF opened at $144.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

