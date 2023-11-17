Bank of Hawaii Purchases 109 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average is $196.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.