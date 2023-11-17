Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.