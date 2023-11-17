Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PayPal were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.82 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

