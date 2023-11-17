Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Truist Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 587,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

