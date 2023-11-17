Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVID. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

